Colonie man gets 80 years for child sexual abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Douglas Fountain, 31, of Colonie was sentenced on Tuesday to 80 years in prison for 11 felony convictions for sexually abusing and exploiting a minor.

Fountain pleaded guilty in August 2019, admitting to creating eight videos or images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. In some, Fountain participated in sex acts with the minor.

Fountain also admitted to sharing some of the images on a foreign website, as well as to possessing images of child pornography on his laptop computers, including images depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of pre-pubescent girls.

