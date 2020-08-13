College bribery scheme tipster sentenced for financial fraud

The University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

BOSTON/LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles financier who tipped authorities to the college admissions cheating scheme has been sentenced to prison for trying to cheat stock investors out of $15 million.

The Los Angeles Times says Morrie Tobin was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison. He could have faced eight years.

A federal judge in Boston acknowledged his “extraordinary” cooperation with authorities. Tobin’s tip to investigators in Boston in 2018 led to discovery of a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed or cheated to get their children into elite schools.

Some 30 people have pleaded guilty in the case. One former college entrance exam administrator has agreed to plead guilty in the scheme that ensnared wealthy parents across the U.S.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday that Niki Williams will plead guilty to accepting bribes to help rig students’ test scores. The former employee of the Houston Independent School District was one of 50 people arrested last year in the scheme, in which authorities say undeserving students were admitted to top universities with bogus athletic credentials or fake test scores.

An email seeking comment was sent to her attorney.

LATEST STORIES