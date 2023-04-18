COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is searching for John Jacob Malulan, 26, who is reported missing. John Jacob was last seen at his residence on April 12.

Police describe him as a 5’8” Filipino male with black hair and brown eyes. John Jacob wears glasses and has tattoos covering both arms. Police believe he could be in the New York City area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Albany County Dispatch through 9-1-1 or (518) 237-5333, ext 1.