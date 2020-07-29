Cohoes Police investigate robbery at A Plus Mini Mart corner store

COHOES, NY (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery at the APlus Mini Mart in Cohoes.

Police said they responded to the call at 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival the store clerk reported that a man came into the store and went around the counter to take money from a safe.

The clerk said he confronted the robber with a baseball bat and a scuffle ensued. The clerk said he struck the robber with the bat and then he fled the store heading south on Saratoga Street.

The clerk reported the robber took an unknown amount of cash. The suspect was described as a white man, about 6 foot tall and weighing around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone that has any information may contact detectives at 518-233-2146 or the crime tips line at 518-233-2161.

