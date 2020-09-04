ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County District Attorney, Zechariah Squires, 30, of Coeymans was arraigned on Friday, following a grand jury indictment on charges of assault and abuse of a woman, a dog, and a kitten.
Squires pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Albany County grand jury indictment alleges that around August 18 in Coeymans, Squires physically assaulted a woman he knew and forced her to take a drug and perform a sex act. It also alleges that he kept her from leaving by threatening her with deadly force.
During the attack, he allegedly placed his knee on the neck of a dog, punching it several times in the head. He also allegedly twisted a kitten’s neck. Both injured animals survived.
Charges against squires include:
- Second-degree kidnapping
- First-degree criminal sexual act
- Second-degree assault
- Second-degree strangulation
- Third-degree assault
- Two counts of torturing or injuring animals
If convicted on all counts, these charges could amount to just under 58 years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.
LATEST STORIES
- Over a dozen New York Assemblymembers push for movie reopening guidelines
- Albany man creates ‘Stop the Violence’ PSA
- Coeymans man arraigned for alleged abuse of woman and pets
- Albany Mayor and Fire Chief hold promotion ceremony for Fire Department Officers
- Hudson Falls barbershop booking free back-to-school haircuts, supplies