Coeymans man arraigned for alleged abuse of woman and pets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County District Attorney, Zechariah Squires, 30, of Coeymans was arraigned on Friday, following a grand jury indictment on charges of assault and abuse of a woman, a dog, and a kitten.

Squires pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Albany County grand jury indictment alleges that around August 18 in Coeymans, Squires physically assaulted a woman he knew and forced her to take a drug and perform a sex act. It also alleges that he kept her from leaving by threatening her with deadly force.

During the attack, he allegedly placed his knee on the neck of a dog, punching it several times in the head. He also allegedly twisted a kitten’s neck. Both injured animals survived.

Charges against squires include:

Second-degree kidnapping

First-degree criminal sexual act

Second-degree assault

Second-degree strangulation

Third-degree assault

Two counts of torturing or injuring animals

If convicted on all counts, these charges could amount to just under 58 years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.

