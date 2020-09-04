Coeymans man arraigned for alleged abuse of woman and pets

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zechariah Squires mugshot

Zechariah Squires mugshot. (Albany District Attorney’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County District Attorney, Zechariah Squires, 30, of Coeymans was arraigned on Friday, following a grand jury indictment on charges of assault and abuse of a woman, a dog, and a kitten.

Squires pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Albany County grand jury indictment alleges that around August 18 in Coeymans, Squires physically assaulted a woman he knew and forced her to take a drug and perform a sex act. It also alleges that he kept her from leaving by threatening her with deadly force.

During the attack, he allegedly placed his knee on the neck of a dog, punching it several times in the head. He also allegedly twisted a kitten’s neck. Both injured animals survived.

Charges against squires include:

  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • First-degree criminal sexual act
  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree strangulation
  • Third-degree assault
  • Two counts of torturing or injuring animals

If convicted on all counts, these charges could amount to just under 58 years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga