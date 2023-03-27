ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) will have a public hearing on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New York Law School. The hearing will take testimony and receive comments regarding the operation of COELIG, proposed or potential changes in the laws under its jurisdiction, and more.

Those interested in attending are asked to sign up in advance by emailing publichearing@ethics.ny.gov. Anyone who would like to testify by remote video conference can email the same address to reserve an approximate time and receive a Webex link to the hearing. The hearing will be live-streamed on COELIG’s website.