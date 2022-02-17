(STACKER) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Albany. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions on the National Park Service website.
1. Acadia National Park (Maine)
– Distance: 307 miles
– Driving time: 7.6 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 49,076.63 acres
2. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
– Distance: 374 miles
– Driving time: 8.2 hours
– Date founded: December 26, 1935
– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 199,223.77 acres
3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
– Distance: 406 miles
– Driving time: 7.5 hours
– Date founded: October 11, 2000
– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 32,571.88 acres
4. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
– Distance: 497 miles
– Driving time: 10.3 hours
– Date founded: December 27, 2020
– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,021 acres
5. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
– Distance: 676 miles
– Driving time: 12.1 hours
– Date founded: February 15, 2019
– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,349.08 acres
6. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)
– Distance: 710 miles
– Driving time: 13.5 hours
– Date founded: June 15, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 522,426.88 acres
7. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
– Distance: 723 miles
– Driving time: 14.5 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 2003
– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,476.47 acres
8. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
– Distance: 751 miles
– Driving time: 14.0 hours
– Date founded: July 1, 1941
– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 54,011.91 acres
9. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
– Distance: 797 miles
– Driving time: 19.5 hours
– Date founded: April 3, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 571,790.30 acres
10. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
– Distance: 898 miles
– Driving time: 15.6 hours
– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 192.83 acres
11. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
– Distance: 995 miles
– Driving time: 22.4 hours
– Date founded: April 8, 1975
– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 218,222.35 acres
12. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
– Distance: 1,177 miles
– Driving time: 21.1 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1921
– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 5,554.15 acres
13. Biscayne National Park (Florida)
– Distance: 1,232 miles
– Driving time: 22.4 hours
– Date founded: June 28, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 172,971.11 acres
14. Everglades National Park (Florida)
– Distance: 1,268 miles
– Driving time: 23.5 hours
– Date founded: May 30, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres
15. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
– Distance: 1,351 miles
– Driving time: 25.3 hours
– Date founded: October 26, 1992
– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 64,701.22 acres
16. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
– Distance: 1,435 miles
– Driving time: 25.2 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 242,755.94 acres
17. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
– Distance: 1,468 miles
– Driving time: 27.2 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 70,446.89 acres
18. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
– Distance: 1,485 miles
– Driving time: 26.6 hours
– Date founded: January 9, 1903
– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,970.84 acres
19. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 1,638 miles
– Driving time: 27.5 hours
– Date founded: January 26, 1915
– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 265,807.25 acres
20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 1,694 miles
– Driving time: 30.2 hours
– Date founded: September 24, 2004
– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 107,341.87 acres
21. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)
– Distance: 1,769 miles
– Date founded: August 2, 1956
– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,052.53 acres
22. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 1,786 miles
– Driving time: 31.4 hours
– Date founded: October 21, 1999
– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 30,779.83 acres
23. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
– Distance: 1,816 miles
– Driving time: 31.1 hours
– Date founded: May 14, 1930
– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 46,766.45 acres
24. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
– Distance: 1,820 miles
– Driving time: 33.2 hours
– Date founded: March 1, 1872
– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
25. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
– Distance: 1,845 miles
– Driving time: 32.6 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1929
– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 310,044.36 acres
26. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
– Distance: 1,847 miles
– Driving time: 32.2 hours
– Date founded: October 15, 1966
– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 86,367.10 acres
27. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 1,860 miles
– Driving time: 33.8 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1906
– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 52,485.17 acres
28. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
– Distance: 1,874 miles
– Driving time: 34.0 hours
– Date founded: June 12, 1944
– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 801,163.21 acres
29. Arches National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 1,877 miles
– Driving time: 32.1 hours
– Date founded: November 12, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 76,678.98 acres
30. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
– Distance: 1,880 miles
– Driving time: 31.9 hours
– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 146,344.31 acres
31. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 1,907 miles
– Driving time: 37.8 hours
– Date founded: September 12, 1964
– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 337,597.83 acres
32. Glacier National Park (Montana)
– Distance: 1,955 miles
– Date founded: May 11, 1910
– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
33. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 1,970 miles
– Driving time: 33.6 hours
– Date founded: December 18, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 241,904.50 acres
34. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 1,987 miles
– Driving time: 33.5 hours
– Date founded: December 9, 1962
– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 221,390.21 acres
35. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 2,037 miles
– Driving time: 35.6 hours
– Date founded: February 25, 1928
– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 35,835.08 acres
36. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 2,077 miles
– Driving time: 37.0 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
37. Zion National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 2,089 miles
– Driving time: 36.2 hours
– Date founded: November 19, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 147,242.66 acres
38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
– Distance: 2,110 miles
– Driving time: 36.1 hours
– Date founded: October 27, 1986
– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 77,180.00 acres
39. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 2,116 miles
– Driving time: 37.3 hours
– Date founded: October 14, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 92,867.42 acres
40. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 2,283 miles
– Driving time: 44.6 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 504,780.94 acres
41. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
– Distance: 2,310 miles
– Driving time: 39.4 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
42. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 2,330 miles
– Driving time: 42.7 hours
– Date founded: March 2, 1899
– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 236,381.64 acres
43. Joshua Tree National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,338 miles
– Driving time: 40.7 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 795,155.85 acres
44. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,381 miles
– Driving time: 47.3 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 461,901.20 acres
45. Olympic National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 2,396 miles
– Driving time: 45.1 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1938
– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 922,649.41 acres
46. Sequoia National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,398 miles
– Driving time: 46.1 hours
– Date founded: September 25, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 404,062.63 acres
47. Yosemite National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,401 miles
– Driving time: 45.6 hours
– Date founded: October 1, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 761,747.50 acres
48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
– Distance: 2,411 miles
– Driving time: 43.4 hours
– Date founded: May 22, 1902
– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 183,224.05 acres
49. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,435 miles
– Driving time: 42.1 hours
– Date founded: August 9, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 106,589.02 acres
50. Channel Islands National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,510 miles
– Date founded: March 5, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 249,561.00 acres
51. Pinnacles National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,523 miles
– Driving time: 44.6 hours
– Date founded: January 10, 2013
– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,685.73 acres
52. Redwood National Park (California)
– Distance: 2,539 miles
– Driving time: 46.9 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 138,999.37 acres
53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 2,851 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres
54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,004 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres
55. Denali National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,248 miles
– Date founded: February 26, 1917
– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres
56. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,266 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres
57. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,275 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 669,650.05 acres
58. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,380 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres
59. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,424 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres
60. Katmai National Park (Alaska)
– Distance: 3,485 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres
61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)
– Distance: 4,881 miles
– Date founded: July 1, 1961
– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,264.62 acres
62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)
– Distance: 4,892 miles
– Date founded: August 1, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 325,605.28 acres
63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
– Distance: 7,220 miles
– Date founded: October 31, 1988
– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,256.67 acres