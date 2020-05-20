Clifton Park to hold economic reopening workshop via Zoom

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town Supervisor Phil Barrett and County Supervisor Jon Schopf will lead a virtual economic reopening workshop on Thursday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Local leaders from the business community, business owners, Industrial Development Agency members, and other elected officials will also be part of the program:
- Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett
- Clifton Park County Supervisor Jon Schopf
- Clifton Park Town Board
- Clifton Park Industrial Development Agency
- Kevin Tollisen, Halfmoon Town Supervisor
- Craig Hayner, Saratoga County Clerk
- Steve Bulger, Regional Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration
- Pete Bardunias, Vice President, Capital Region Chamber
- Dennis Brobston, President, Saratoga Economic Development Corporation
- Courtney Daigle, Warmth Sun and Spa
- Nick Porecca, Pasta Pane Restaurant
- Staci Massaro, Platinum Hair Studio
Thursday’s workshop will be open for public viewing, and town officials are eager to hear directly from business owners about ideas, possible partnership opportunities, effects of the shutdown, challenges faced while reopening, and what they need to succeed moving forward. They say the Clifton Park Virtual Economic Reopening Workshop will be the first of many public discussions.
Following Wednesday’s start of phase one of the official economic reopening process in the Capital Region, the town is preparing to open government buildings to the public. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, community members supported social services, recreation, local businesses, and expanded services for seniors. Hundreds of volunteer residents have stepped up to help their neighbors.
Officials say the town, the Industrial Development Agency, the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, and the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation are hard at work figuring out the best methods to help the diverse and robust Clifton Park economy reemerge and recover.
Halfmoon has also partnered with Clifton Park on significant projects that benefit both towns by sharing services and resources. The town economies are intertwined, officials say, and supporting concurrent development will contribute to future shared successes.
