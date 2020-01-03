Clifton Park man arrested for groping Uber driver on New Year’s Eve

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Clifton Park man on Tuesday accused of groping a female Uber driver on New Year’s Eve.

The driver told police 27-year-old Jesse Foster began groping her as she was driving him home on Tuesday night shortly before 11:00 p.m.. When she spotted a New York State Police trooper conducting a traffic stop on Route 146 in Clifton Park, the driver pulled over and asked the trooper to help her remove Foster from her car.

Police say the trooper asked Foster to get out of the car and placed him under arrest when he became belligerent. He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor forcible touching.

Foster was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court next week.