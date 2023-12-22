GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are preparing to remove the tractor-trailer that struck the Maple Ave Bridge on Thursday evening. Officials decided it was safe to move forward after finding no remnants of fuel inside the trailer.

The bridge was struck around 6:30 p.m. The tractor-trailer was carrying compressed fuel. The crash resulted in an explosion, which could be felt as far away as Clifton Park and was visible on radar.

Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle confirmed there were 45 canisters of compressed natural gas and said it was “a pretty volatile situation”.

The driver, 60-year-old Sylvester Basil Jr. of Texas, suffered third-degree burns on his hands and face. He was airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center.

The bridge is one of two in Glenville that has been hit more than a dozen times in recent years. “It is clear that what the State did at the Glenridge Road Bridge has lessened the impact there, but it seems to have increased it here,” said Koetzle.

Even after the truck is removed, officials say it will take some time before the road is opened back up. “We are talking days probably, if not weeks, of this road being closed,” said Koetzle.

Berkshire Eastern, who operates the rail line, inspected the bridge and completed a stress test with two locomotives. They confirmed the rail line is now reopened.

The public is asked to continue avoiding the area.