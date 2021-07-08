Cleanup continues in Coxsackie after severe weather

Debris lined the roads in the Village of Coxsackie Thursday morning after a severe weather event,

VILLAGE OF COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tree removal crews, DPW workers, and power restoration crews from Central Hudson could all be seen in the Village of Coxsackie Thursday morning after severe weather took its toll.

What was already a messy morning became more difficult when rain started falling hard. Crews were trying to work in between the showers that are expected to continue through the afternoon.

The storm damage is mostly contained to the eastern part of the village. The Weather Service is expected to assess the damage and determine what kind of weather event the village experienced.

Residents who are in need of food or supplies can call Coxsackie Police Department at (518)-731-8122/8121 or the Village Hall at (518)-731-2718.

If you are in Coxsackie & in need of food/supplies after yesterday's storm, call Coxsackie PD or the Village Hall. Do not go near downed power lines. @WTEN https://t.co/XkvxhT54qb pic.twitter.com/wVPMnAN8Rj — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) July 8, 2021