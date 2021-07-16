Cleanup continues after flooding in Wynantskill

The Wynantskill Creek overflowed during a rainstorm on Wednesday, leading to flooding damage to surrounding homes.

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County remains under a state of emergency after Wednesday’s storm that damaged homes, businesses, roads, and utilities. The Wynantskill Creek was still raging at high levels on Friday morning after the rain had caused it to overflow.

North Greenbush town officials say they’re waiting for the water to completely recede so they can do final assessments. Lots of homes along the creek are suffering serious property damage as a result of the flooding.

“As of late yesterday there were a few more basements being pumped by our fire department volunteers,” North Greenbush Town Supervisor Joe Bott told NEWS10 Friday morning. “We will continue to work with affected residents to give them any guidance they require.”

Bottled water is being distributed at the North Greenbush Town Hall.

Rensselaer County is expected to remain under a state of emergency for 30 days.

