Claverack man arrested on first degree rape charge

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County sheriff’s arrested and charged a Claverack man for sexually assaulting a female on multiple occasions.

Jason A. Delamater, 24, was arrested and charged with rape in the first degree and assault in the third degree after he was found sexually assaulting a female in a vehicle along County Route 28 on May 14 at around 4:25 p.m.

Sheriff David P. Bartlett said after further investigation the female revealed that she was also sexually assaulted by Delamater at a separate location prior to the incident in the car.

The victim was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany for treatment of injuries sustained during the assaults and was later released.

Delamater was arraigned and released after posting $1,500 in bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.