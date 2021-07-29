Civil War Union Army general’s gravesite restored

TROY, NY (News10)-Oakwood Cemetery in Troy has many notable residents and one of them is being celebrated this weekend.

“A lot of people don’t know a lot about Oakwood Cemetery. It’s a gem. A cemetery a gem? People don’t think about that,” said Dave Dziewulski who is with Sons Of Union Veterans Of The Civil War.

He, as well as a small army of volunteers and donors just completed a renovation of the final resting place of one of Oakwood Cemetery’s most famous residents:

Civil War Union Army General George Henry Thomas.

Thomas was known as the “Rock of Chickamauga” for holding the line during the battle of Chickamauga creek.

“Because he stood like a rock, and was able to hold the line, he prevented a total rout of the Union forces,” said Dziewulski.

The native Virginian’s family were slave owners and shunned Thomas after the he chose to join the Union Army.

The war hero married a woman from Troy and after dying of natural causes was buried in the Collar City.

But time and the elements wore down the sculpted sarcophagus where Thomas and his wife are interned as well as their family plot.

So, Dziewulski and his fellow volunteers, some of them with the Sons Of Union Veterans Of The Civil War got to work, removing rotting trees and replace broken iron fencing.

They also added new finials to replace stolen ones and chemically washed away years of tarnish.

Now it’s restored to its original beauty.

“What we say is, ‘Keep green the memory of these men.’ It’s keeping things fresh, clean, accessible and to talk about the history of the people that helped preserve the Union,” he added.

This Saturday the public is invited to get to know General Thomas better and to celebrate what would have been his 205th birthday during a ceremony at his final resting place.

A rededication event takes place at 11am, Saturday July 31st at Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy (Section I-1, follow signs)