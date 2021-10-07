City School District of Albany addressing rise in “inappropriate behavior”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department says it is aware of videos which show school-aged kids assaulting a man blocks away from Albany High School earlier in the week. Police confirm there is also another video, showing students attacking each other inside a school.

Businesses near Albany High say nearly every day, once school lets out, so does the anger.

“A lot of throwing of glass. A lot of throwing of items. It’s usually general chaos,” says a worker at a local pizzeria at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. This afternoon, as school let out, a lone police car could be seen along Washington Avenue, watching a large group of students.

City School District of Albany Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams says she “is aware of the incidents”. The district, she says, is working with the Albany Police Department to investigate the fight caught on camera off campus.

“We can find out who they are. Make sure we know what school they are from and then, if they are our students, then we are going to address those behaviors,” Superintendent Adams says.

On Wednesday, the superintendent sent a letter to parents asking for their help in addressing “the increase of inappropriate behaviors that we are seeing in our middle and high school students.” Superintendent Adams says issues from outside of school are oftentimes brought into the classroom. “For our students to be able to learn,” the superintendent says, “they have to be in a very safe environment. So, it takes all of us working together to create and maintain a safe environment.”

Superintendent Adams says the district is providing services to students who may need them and are encouraging students to talk to adults, such as teachers or parents, about any issue before the issue boils over into the classroom or onto the streets.