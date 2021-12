FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady decided to opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

During a meeting Monday night, city councilors said there was not enough time before the December 31 deadline to make a decision on sales in the city. They want more time to discuss both dispensaries and on-site consumption.

The possibility of opting out for now and then opting in at a later date was also discussed.