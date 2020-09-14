City of Rochester releases 323-page preliminary report into Daniel Prude death investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Monday a “comprehensive” review of the Daniel Prude death in March, and the ensuing investigations that have been underway since.

The report is 323 pages long and can be seen in its entirety here:

Daniel Prude death preliminary report

The report was released after the mayor held a press conference at City Hall Monday where she announced that it was Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s last day in the position. The mayor also announced that City of Rochester Communications Director Justin Roj has been suspended without pay.

Additionally, the mayor also announced that Tim Curtin, of City Corporation Counsel, is also suspended without pay. The mayor said Roj and Curtin were suspended for “failure to act, inform, and follow policy and procedures.”

The Office of Public Integrity has been instructed to initiate a thorough investigation to see if any city employees, including Mayor Warren, violated policies over the handling of Prude’s death and his civil rights.

Prude file notes

Page 66: RPD Professional Standards Section says on March 23 : “No evidence to suggest any misconduct and/or misjudgment on the part of the involved officers.”

Page 105: In an email dated April 10, 2020 from Chief Singletary to Communications Director Roj, chief says “The Mayor has been in the loop on such since 3/23. Law is in the loop. I am just waiting for the Mayor to call me back to give her the update on the M.E.’s ruling.” The mayor has insisted that she knew nothing of the Prude death investigation from his passing on March 30, until seeing the body camera footage on August 4.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke September 2.

Prude’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing the city of a cover-up.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.