City of Pittsfield awarded grant to enhance walkability and roadways

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation awarded $238,826 to the City of Pittsfield to fund the City’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program. The program features 20 projects throughout Pittsfield that will enhance pedestrian walkability, protect cyclists, and enhance roadways.

Work on the projects are expected to begin immediately and continue through early October.

According to the project’s website, there are three key components to the projects:

Pavement space used for car travel will be reallocated to more diverse uses.

Those who use different forms of mobility to access essential services and jobs are especially susceptible to the spread of Coronavirus.

Road space will be reallocated with “quick-build” elements such as barriers, cones, temporary signage and landscaping. They will be evaluated for permanent construction on a case-by-case basis.

