City of Albany urging residents and business owners to prepare for heavy rain ahead of Isaias

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Capital Region braces for the impact of tropical storm Isaias, the City of Albany’s water department is asking residents and business owners to prepare for possible flooding.

To prepare for possible floods, water department representatives encourage those who have experienced basement flooding in the past to store off-season and other belongings in waterproof bins, keep belongings stored on shelving off the floor in basements and to remove memorabilia and valuables from locations that can be damaged by water.

Albany Water Department crews are working to clear catch basins in flood prone areas to help prevent street flooding.

If there is any flooding or sewer backups, you can call the water department dispatch at 518-434-5322.

LATEST STORIES