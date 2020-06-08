Breaking News
Large rally being held in Clifton Park
Live Now
Houston holding 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

City of Albany to start reopening reopen public buildings by appointment

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday that City Hall will start reopening to the public by appointment only.

Although phase two of reopening is underway in the Capital Region, Sheehan encouraged residents to keep using online and phone services where possible.

Some departments will stay closed to the public for now due to staffing limitations, and masks are required to enter city buildings. If available, in-person services are by appointment only at the following departments:

  • City Treasurer’s Office: (518) 434-5036
  • Parking Violations Bureau: (518) 434-5006
  • City Clerk: (518) 434-5085
  • Vital Statistics: (518) 435-5045
  • Department of Assessment: (518) 434-5155
  • Corporate Counsel: (518) 434-5050
  • General Services: (518) 434-2489
  • Community Development Agency: (518) 434-5265
  • Department of Youth & Workforce Services: (518) 242-8239

For more detailed information about what services are available at which departments via which methods, visit the city’s website.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak