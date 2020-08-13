City of Albany seeks nominations for Henry Johnson Distinguished Community Service award

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Henry Johnson_195707

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is looking for nominations for outstanding residents who go above and beyond to build a better sense of community.

City officials are looking to recognize an individual who has displayed community leadership, dedication or support in any of the following areas: arts and history, social justice, education, or community organizing.

Nominations are open until August 28 at 5 p.m. for the 4th Annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service,

The award is given every year to commemorate Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s World War I hero who was awarded the National Medal of Honor by former President Barack Obama in a 2015 White House ceremony.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga