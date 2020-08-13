City of Albany seeks nominations for Henry Johnson Distinguished Community Service award

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is looking for nominations for outstanding residents who go above and beyond to build a better sense of community.

City officials are looking to recognize an individual who has displayed community leadership, dedication or support in any of the following areas: arts and history, social justice, education, or community organizing.

Nominations are open until August 28 at 5 p.m. for the 4th Annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service,

The award is given every year to commemorate Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s World War I hero who was awarded the National Medal of Honor by former President Barack Obama in a 2015 White House ceremony.

