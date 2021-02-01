City of Albany DGS asks for patience as they prep for snowfall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Albany DGS Commissioner, Sergio Panunzio, says his crews have been out since early Monday morning prepping the roads ahead of the anticipated snowfall.

Panunzio says once the snow picks up and starts sticking, city residents need to have patience. His department’s plan to clear the snow prioritizes certain streets frequented by emergency vehicles.

“We have emergency routes that we have to maintain open. Those are primary routes. I’ll give you an example: New Scotland [Avenue] has two hospitals on it. That road has to be maintained,” Panunzio said at a Monday morning press conference.

Then, secondary roads, which cross primary roads, will be taken care of, according to Panunzio. Mayor Kathy Sheehan is asking city residents to be proactive with parking.

“Even if you don’t have alternate side parking, get together with your neighbors, pick a side,” Sheehan said, “and we can assure you, if you’re able to do that, you’ll be happy with the results, because were able to get down your streets and get them plowed.”

As of Monday morning, the city has not declared a snow emergency. Sheehan says a decision will be made once they’ve seen how many inches have accumulated.

