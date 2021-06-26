City of Albany completes revitalization of Spring Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Councilmember Richard Conti joined neighborhood groups to cut the ribbon Saturday on a newly revitalized Spring Street.

The city’s $625,000 investment includes new street trees, concrete sidewalks, and ADA-compliant ramps. Sheehan says the project has long been on the city’s list of streets in need of a boost.

“We really want to focus on those streets that have been neglected, haven’t gotten the investment that maybe other nearby streets have received,” Sheehan told NEWS10, “and this is one of them.”

The upgrades also include lead water service replacement and granite curbs.