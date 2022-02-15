SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner is hoping a city council resolution Tuesday night will ultimately lead to an Attorney General convening a grand jury regarding the 2013 death of Darryl Mount. This is the second time in recent months the city is trying to get an independent investigation into this controversial death.

On February 3, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen turned down Mayor Ron Kim’s request to look into the case. Now, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino, who put together a report of available facts about what happened that night in 2013, wants to see the Attorney General bring it to a close.

“I believe that when everything is out there, the matter can finally be put to rest and we can close this chapter on our history,” Montagnino told NEWS10.

There was never an official report on the investigations into Darryl Mount’s death. He was injured in a police chase in 2013 and died of his injuries nine months later at 22 years old.

Officers pursued him after he shoved his girlfriend’s head into a wall, but lost him in the darkness. He was found later, face down, injured, near some scaffolding.

The night of the chase, after Mount, who was on parole, was taken to the hospital, his mother made accusations of police brutality.

“She said that she spoke to one of the doctors in the ER. who suggested to her that maybe this wasn’t an accident,” Montagnino said. “She called the police station and made a complaint.”

While Montagnino pointed out there are no witnesses who say an assault by the police took place, public trust was compromised when the police chief at the time did not do an internal investigation.

“He almost immediately took the position that the police did nothing wrong,” Montagnino said.

In his 37 page report he will present to the city council Tuesday, Montagnino pointed out an “error of logic” in an expert report that concluded Mount was assaulted.

“While the injuries may be consistent with a physical assault, that doesn’t allow us to draw an inference that there was a physical assault, because there are innumerable other explanations for the injuries, some of which I put out there as potential explanations,” he said.

Since 2015, the Attprmey General has had jurisdiction over deaths of unarmed civilians involving police. However, that law isn’t retroactive, and since this happened in 2013, it would take an executive order by Governor Hochul in order for the AG to convene a grand jury.