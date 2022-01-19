Circulo Health announces acquisition of Huddle Health in Slingerlands

Digital rendering of the soon-to-open Circulo Health location. Circulo Health recently acquired Huddle Health and will be opening its first location in the Capital Region in the coming months. Columbus-based Circulo Health aims to reimagine the primary care model, which has long been focused on treating medical issues as they occur. In contrast, Circulo will prioritize members’ long-term health by explicitly addressing social determinants of health – and connecting members with a team of professionals who can address the full spectrum of mental and physical health needs.

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Circulo Health announced the acquisition of Huddle Health Wednesday, a primary health care startup located in Slingerlands. Jacob Reider, M.D., former CEO of Huddle Health and Alliance for Better Health, will become the general manager of the newly-acquired location, spearheading Circulo Health’s first expansion into the Capital Region.

“Circulo looks forward to combining our technology with Huddle Health’s human-first care model to bring the best possible primary health to the Capital Region and beyond. Offering a personalized primary health experience to our members, our locations will act as essential venues for facilitating world-class physical and mental health care; as a safe place where members and their health teams can forge meaningful relationships; and as community hubs where our members can lend and receive support as they pursue their health goals. We couldn’t think of a better place for our flagship location than the Capital Region. We’re looking forward to bringing better health to the community,” said Sean Lane, CEO – Circulo Health.

With the acquisition, Circulo Health looks to transform the primary healthcare landscape in the Capital Region by prioritizing members’ long-term health, explicitly addressing social determinants of wellbeing. In doing so, the company will connect patients with a team of professionals who can address the full spectrum of both mental and physical health needs.

With their in-person, at-home, and virtual Huddle experiences, members can easily get the right care, from the right health professional, at the right time. With groundbreaking technology and compassion-driven approaches to health, Circulo is creating the future of health care for all people, with a special emphasis on the millions who rely on Medicaid.

Founded in 2021, Huddle Health is a value-based primary health care startup in the Capital Region. Guided by the principle that all should be afforded healthcare and the opportunity to lead healthier lives, founder Jacob Reider, M.D., is the former CEO of Alliance for Better Health and former Deputy National Coordinator of Health IT at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am excited to join the team at Circulo Health to create the best possible services for Capital Region residents. We share the common goal of making better health(and not just more care) a priority for the people we serve. We are adaptable to the people and are making sure that the most vulnerable populations have the same health care options as those in the most affluent populations. These shared ideals will create a better medical experience for those we already serve, and those we look forward to serving,” said Jacob Reider, General Manager, Health Solutions at Circulo Health.

Circulo Health will be expanding its presence in the Capital Region in 2022. To learn more, visit Circulo Health’s website.