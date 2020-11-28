Christmas tree sales are up: Capital Region residents already in the holiday spirit

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not even December and people across the Capital Region have already got into the holiday spirit!

Black Friday marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. Places like Hewitt’s Garden Centers say they are in full swing.

“COVID-19 most certainly I think it has affected pretty much everything. Business wise, I have to say we’re lucky here because people have been home pretty much. We’re in the home business,” says James Cullinan, President of Hewitt’s Garden Centers. Previous years, Cullinan notices people start to buy their Christmas trees come Dec. 1.

Glenmont resident Shannon Rich comes to Hewitt’s every year. It’s a family tradition to buy a tree and new ornaments to go with it. “Usually we wait until December 1st, but with COVID, and no Black Friday shopping, we thought to come today.”

Trent Romer and his family live in Averill Park. The family bought their Christmas tree last week. With not much to do around the house, the Romer’s thought to decorate early. “It’s given us a little more time to decorate this year. Usually, you try to cram into a day or two. Now we got a chance to elongate the season, so we’re excited about that,” says Trent Romer.

Whether you agree or disagree if it’s too early to start decking your halls, James Cullinan says it’s all about getting into the holiday spirt. “It’s great seeing all the little kids come in and do the ‘ooos’ and ‘ahhhs’ with the big eyes and the decorative trees and with all the lights and everything. It’s like a family getaway.”