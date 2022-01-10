Chris Nolin appointed new Deputy Mayor of Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced his appointment Monday of Christopher Nolin as Deputy Mayor. Current Deputy Mayor Monica Kurzejeski is departing City Hall to take an executive level position with Redburn Development. Her final day is Friday, January 14.

Nolin brings 16 years working in state and local government to the table, serving currently as the Director of Community and State Relations at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he manages the state government and community relations effort for the university. His work involves coordinating and enhancing relationships for the university with local community groups, local governments, and regional development agencies.

Nolin also served as lead staff member for the Troy Redevelopment Foundation, during which he directed the organization’s contributions to fund projects that support economic redevelopment, neighborhood quality of life, youth services, and workforce development programs.

“I am humbled to serve the residents and businesses of Troy as Deputy Mayor,” said Chris Nolin. “The progress achieved during the last six years under Mayor Madden’s leadership has been transformational, and I am excited about this opportunity to continue moving Troy forward.”

Nolin is an active member of the Troy community and is a part of several local boards and organizations, to include the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute LGBTQ Mentoring Program, the Troy Cultural Alliance, the City of Troy Comprehensive Plan, where he serves as advisory group member.

Mayor Madden said, “I am thrilled to welcome Chris Nolin as our city’s next Deputy Mayor. During the last six years, we have seen the knowledge and professionalism that Chris brings to his various roles in the public and private sector. His experience in managing complex issues and organizations will be critical to this new role. He is the right choice to serve as Deputy Mayor and deliver for the residents of Troy.”

Mr. Nolin’s appointment is effective February 14, 2022.