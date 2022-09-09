September is national childhood cancer awareness month. Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer and it remains the number one disease killer of children in the U.S. Yet, only 4% of federal funding goes to researching childhood cancers.

Jen Fogg, the president and founder of the Logan Strong Foundation, knows those statistics all too well. Jen joined the News 10 ABC in the Morning team to talk about the importance of that awareness and what the foundation is up to, including the upcoming golf tournament which will raise money to benefit children and their families fighting cancer right here in the capital region.