Child seat safety check in Watervliet Thursday, July 29

Top Stories

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Albany County

Albany County

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The City of Watervliet is partnering with the Albany County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Division to hold a child car seat safety check.

The event will take place Thursday, July 29, from 3-6 p.m. at the Watervliet Elementary parking lot. This is the fifth year the city said it has teamed up with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to check child car seats.

“The majority of those that came in to have their car seats checks were found to be installed incorrectly or were recalled and unsafe,” the city said. “Please take a few minutes to stop by if you have a baby or child’s car seat and have it checked.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire