Child seat safety check in Watervliet Thursday, July 29

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The City of Watervliet is partnering with the Albany County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Division to hold a child car seat safety check.

The event will take place Thursday, July 29, from 3-6 p.m. at the Watervliet Elementary parking lot. This is the fifth year the city said it has teamed up with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to check child car seats.

“The majority of those that came in to have their car seats checks were found to be installed incorrectly or were recalled and unsafe,” the city said. “Please take a few minutes to stop by if you have a baby or child’s car seat and have it checked.”