SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The general manager of Siro’s in Saratoga Springs said they were completely blindsided when their head chef was arrested.

The chef was apparently wanted by authorities in seven different states and gave a false name to the restaurant owners.

The kitchen reopened Thursday night after the arrest forced them to close for four days. Siro’s owners said they have hired a new chef that has a clean background.