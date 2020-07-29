Check this out: Social Distancing teddy bears at Mexico City cafe

MEXICO CITY. MEXICO, (CNN Newssource) — Check this out! A cafe in Mexico City taking a fluffy approach when it comes helping customers practice social distancing.
Giant teddy bears are seated at tables throughout Jaso Bakery. Mexico City remains under “Orange Alert,” meaning high infection rates require establishments with outdoor seating operate at a 40-percent capacity.
