Check this out: Social Distancing teddy bears at Mexico City cafe

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY. MEXICO, (CNN Newssource) — Check this out! A cafe in Mexico City taking a fluffy approach when it comes helping customers practice social distancing.

Giant teddy bears are seated at tables throughout Jaso Bakery. Mexico City remains under “Orange Alert,” meaning high infection rates require establishments with outdoor seating operate at a 40-percent capacity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga