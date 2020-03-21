Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo institutes major policies to stop the spread of coronavirus

‘Chalk your Walk’ circulating Social Media in Pittsfield

News
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Residents in Pittsfield are being urged to chalk their walks and driveways with encouraging messages. Then you can take a walk to see the inspiring messages in your neighborhood!

All you need to participate is a piece of chalk and something encouraging to say!

