‘Chalk your Walk’ circulating Social Media in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Residents in Pittsfield are being urged to chalk their walks and driveways with encouraging messages. Then you can take a walk to see the inspiring messages in your neighborhood!
All you need to participate is a piece of chalk and something encouraging to say!
