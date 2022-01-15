Catskill PD: Snow emergency parking plan starting January 16

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the forecast of snow for this weekend, the Catskill Police Department announced Saturday the parking plan for snow removal in the Village of Catskill will start at 8 p.m. on January 16. All vehicles will need to park on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to facilitate snow removal, and will need to alternate street sides every 12 hours until the snow emergency has been cancelled.

Also effective Sunday from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m., there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should use the municipal parking lots. There is no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Any vehicle violating the emergency snow removal regulations will be subject to ticketing and tow at the owner’s expense. Any questions may be directed to the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.