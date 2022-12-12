SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 of Catskill on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.
On December 11 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a one car rollover, car crash near the area of 2111 Old Kings Highways in Saugerties. After an investigation, police found Affronti was drunk and arrested him.
Charges
- Driving while intoxicated
- Previous conviction of designated offense within 10 years
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated
According to police, Affronti was released on two a police appearance ticket returnable to the Saugerties Town Court on December 28, to answer his chares.