SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 of Catskill on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.

On December 11 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a one car rollover, car crash near the area of 2111 Old Kings Highways in Saugerties. After an investigation, police found Affronti was drunk and arrested him.

Charges

Driving while intoxicated

Previous conviction of designated offense within 10 years

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

According to police, Affronti was released on two a police appearance ticket returnable to the Saugerties Town Court on December 28, to answer his chares.