Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany host food distribution for community

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany partnered with the regional food bank and local volunteers to host a food drive Monday, 

The drive began at 9:30 a.m. and volunteers delivered emergency food items such as a carton of eggs and assorted vegetables. In addition to a drive up line, volunteers created a walk up line for those without transportation. 

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger said he has seen people coming together on different levels to help give back to the community while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Scharfenberger said over 12 pallets of food were donated. He thanked the community for its continued efforts to give back to ensure events like the food drive happen.

“I’ve heard it said that social distancing does not have to mean social isolation,” he said. “So we are finding different ways of connecting, and this is a wonderful example of what happens when people come together for a good cause. We are all learning from this too.  We are trusting in the lord, we are being patient, and we are taking it one day at a time, but we are rising to the occasion.”

