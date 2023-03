The cat is receiving veterinarian care, and the rescuer has offered to foster her.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a cat was allegedly tossed into a dumpster at a Stewart’s in Glens Falls. According to Feline Advocates Coming Together, a local nonprofit in Queensbury, a person witnessed the act and quickly got the cat out.

The cat is receiving veterinarian care, and the rescuer has offered to foster her. Anyone with information about the person who abandoned the cat is asked to contact FACTAnimalRescue@outlook.com.