Carlton Road in Clifton Park closed Monday morning due to downed power lines, pole

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large portion of Carlton Road in Clifton Park was closed early Monday morning due to a downed tree, power lines and pole blocking the roadway, according to Saratoga County Sheriff’s.

Dispatchers in the communications center did not have information as to what caused the downed lines, but they said crews were dispatched to the scene at about 5:40 a.m.

Carlton Road between Torrey Pines and Van Patten Drive will remain closed for an extended period of time. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information on what caused the downed lines.

In addition to the road closure, the National Grid outage map is showing a large number of customers without power in the area with a restoration time of about 7:45 a.m.

LATEST STORIES