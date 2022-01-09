Car versus train crash results in DWI for Schenectady man

by: Harrison Gereau

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday a car versus train crash on Tabor Road in the town of Halfmoon has resulted in a DWI for a Schenectady man. Officers responded at 5:45 AM to the Canadian Pacific Railway crossing, where a vehicle was reportedly found unattended.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kevin A. McGinn, 36, of Schenectady had attempted to cross the railroad tracks when his vehicle became stuck. He subsequently exited the vehicle after which it was struck by an oncoming train. There were no reported injuries.

McGinn is being charged on the following counts:

  • Aggravated DWI (Felony)
  • DWI (Felony)
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08% (Felony)
  • Circumventing an ignition interlock device (Misdemeanor)

He was processed and released on appearance tickets at the direction of Judge Joseph V. Fodera, in the Halfmoon Town Court.

