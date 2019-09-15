Car parts stolen from Pittstown business, reward offered

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family that owns Upstate Auto Sales in Pittstown is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the conviction of a person they say is stealing catalytic converters from trucks on their lot.

There are multiple security cameras on the lot at Upstate Auto Sales, but apparently, that isn’t enough to stop one man from sneaking around with what looks like a saw on more than one occasion over the last week and a half.

Surveillance video shows him concealing his face behind his hood, and ducking behind rows of trucks.

“You see him walking around the yard like he owns it,” says Joe Carista, Upstate Auto Sales’ owner.

Carista says multiple catalytic converters have been cut out from under trucks on his lot. Most recently, footage from Saturday morning shows a man walking out from in between trucks. Carista believes that man has been cutting out the converters and selling them to scrap yards for a pretty penny.

“The ones he’s taken go for about $705 each,” Carista tells News10.

Unfortunately, Carista’s business has been hit by theft before. Someone cut catalytic converters off of about 40 trucks, ten years ago.

The Carista family paid out a reward for the information leading to arrests on those 40 trucks, and this time, they’re doing the same thing.

State Police are actively investigating the situation. If you have any information, call State Police in Brunswick at 518-279-4426.