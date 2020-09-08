Capitol Visitor Center seeks website user input

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The people who run the Capitol Visitor Center website are looking for feedback.

They’re looking for respondents to a new survey or “test” available online. They hope the responses will help them better understand how users navigate around VisitTheCapitol.gov by looking at how hard it is to locate specific content.

The test directs the user to complete a task or find a specific element of a page on the Capitol Visitor Center website using links shown onscreen. The user clicks through the list of links until arriving at one that completes the task.

