Capital Region Toys for Tots distributing tens of thousands of toys this weekend

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 15,000 toys went out to the community Saturday as part of the first day of the distribution convoy for Capital Region Toys for Tots. Throughout this weekend, the organization will bring toys to families from the Southern Tier to the North Country.

Volunteers for the organization filled up two trucks Saturday at the Capital Region Toys for Tots warehouse in Clifton Park, all of which were donated by the community.

“The Capital Region has always stepped up to help us, with the US Marines and the Toys for Tots campaign. The generosity is humbling, the support is humbling. We’ve got a bus, we’ve got two tractor-trailers, everyone that is here today is a volunteer,” said Marine Staff Sergeant Patrick Lorenz from Capital Region Toys for Tots.

Helping to meet the need and make sure every family can have a joyful holiday.

“As a Marine, as a warfighter, we go all over and we do crazy stuff all over the world, but this war is right here at home. We’re trying to make these kids realize there’s a better tomorrow,” Lorenz said.

Once the trucks were loaded up, the convoy hit the road, traveling from the Clifton Park warehouse and making four stops along the way to the Southern Tier, stopping in Duanesburg, Cobleskill, Bainbridge, and Vestal, bringing holiday spirit to families along the way.

“It’s actually pretty good. We should be grateful for what they do,” said Brian Sweet, who met the convoy at Duanesburg High School Saturday morning.

The distribution convoy is a way for Capital Region Toys for Tots to connect with local nonprofits to pass the toys along to their communities.

Trucks will be filled up again on Sunday, as the convoy continues to feel the need in other parts of the state.

Capital Region Toys for Tots, which serves over a dozen counties, will go to communities across the North Country, including Champlain, Keeseville, Lewis, Ticonderoga, and Fort Edward.