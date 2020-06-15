Capital Region restaurants prepare for possible Phase Three indoor dining

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region is expected to enter Phase three of reopening on June 17 after a review of regional data by global public health experts. In Phase Three, indoor dining would again be permitted.

When Governor Cuomo announced outdoor dining could begin in phase two, Delmoncio’s Italian Steakhouse quickly set up a brand new outdoor section.

“It’s been great to see some of the regular guests here. I love chatting them up and seeing what they have been doing for the last couple of months,” said General Manager Jason Schewe.

Phase three is expected to kick off on Wednesday, June 17th. It means restaurants can have indoor dining at half capacity and have tables six feet apart.

Schewe says it has been hard going from phase two to phase three on such short notice.

“We are going to have 50 percent of tables inside and we are going to have another 50 percent outside. So during that time of getting tables ready it was kinda short. So I have been calling people, hiring new people and training them,” said Schewe.

Roy Rojas is the owner of Margarita City Mexican Grill and Bar in Colonie. Rojas requires everyone inside including customers to wear a masks. He says with the outdoor dining going so well, they are prepared for phase three.

“We have a lot of room inside the restaurant. So we will put all of our tables six feet apart from each other,” said Rojas.

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy says he understands the health risk that comes with phase three if people aren’t careful. McCoy says it’s up to the community to be smart.

“I leave it to the patrons that are coming in the restaurants and the workers. But again every business in the county has had to go to the state dashboard and fill out that they have been following all the protocols,” said McCoy.

Many restaurant owners say they fear with more people out it could cause a spike of cases in our area.

“It is scary seeing the spikes going up in other states. There is obviously a threat it could come back at any point of time” said Schewe.

Many restaurant owners say it has been a learning curve that we have had to conquer as a nation.

LATEST STORIES