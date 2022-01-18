Capital Region REMO course lets you become an EMT in just 4 weeks

Registration is now open for our REMO’s 4 week EMT course. (Image: REMO Albany)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Regional Emergency Medical Organization (REMO) in Albany is sponsoring a free four-week EMT course beginning February 3. EMS agency affiliation is not required, and all course costs are covered including tuition, course materials, and lab equipment.

Registration for the program opened January 17, according to an announcement from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The course will run on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after its February start date.

The course will be held at the REMO office in Albany, located at 1653 Central Avenue. Seats are limited, and interested applicants are urged to visit the REMO EMS website to register as soon as possible.

Questions about the program may be directed to REMO Albany at (518) 464-5097.