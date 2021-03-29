Capital Region officials praise new vaccine eligibility

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers 30 years and older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning at 8 a.m. on on Tuesday, March 30. Locals said this a step forward in the fight to beating the coronavirus.

“That’s where we are at right now, we’re coming around that final turn, we’re at the home stretch and we can start to see the finish line,” said Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort.

Ossenfort never thought he would see the finish line when it came to the vaccine rollout. At first, he said Montgomery County only received 200 doses a week, and now that supply has shot up.

With more people eligible, he said the county is ready.

“In the beginning, we went through such a dark phase. We couldn’t even come close to meeting the demand. Our supply has been increasing, and our numbers have grown. I checked, we have over 30% of Montgomery County residents that have been vaccinated,” he said.

“I did have someone in my family who got COVID. They, unfortunately, passed away. But I think getting the shot makes a statement for everyone else. So if I get it everyone else should get it as well,” said Sam Roman.

After losing his grandpa to COVID-19, Roman has been counting down the days to get his vaccine. On April 6, he and all New Yorkers 16 and older will be able eligible to get a shot.

Assemblyman John McDonald said this is the perfect age group to sign up and get the word out.

“In this age group, there are a lot of individuals who are very wise with technology. So my understanding is we are working with the state to actually bring all the pharmacies into the state scheduler. So that’s going to help add the technology component, which has been missing in the process,” he explained.

“These are folks who can make the drive to Utica or Oneonta if necessary. Plus, here in Montgomery County, we can still focus on some of our more vulnerable citizens,” Ossenfort said.

Local officials said it’s been a long time coming, but many are ready to be one step closer to herd immunity.

“I have been saying for the last three weeks, on April 1, there should be no fooling around. We should just open it up to all ages eligible because a lot of people are getting vaccinated,” said Assemblyman McDonald.