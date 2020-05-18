Capital Region needs to meet contact tracing metric before starting to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is another step closer to reopening and could enter into phase one as early as Monday if the number of required contact tracers are met.

The Capital Region must increase the number of contact tracers and maintain the rate of infection and hospitalizations at the current level, or under.

The number of tracers needed is based on the infections rates for each region. As of Sunday, the Capital Region needed 160 more contact tracers.

Contact tracers work to find anyone who may have come into contact with someone after they test positive for COVID-19.

“In the Capital District, we have – we need 383 tracers. We need an additional 166 identified. Western New York, we need 521. We’d need an additional 352,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his Sunday briefing. “We’ll be talking to the regional heads today to find those additional personnel and get them trained and get them ready. But that’s the only function that has to be performed for those regions to open.”

Find out how you can become a contact tracer in New York.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES