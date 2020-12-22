Capital Region hospitals provide update on vaccine distribution efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a press conference on Tuesday at Albany Medical College, clinical leaders from regional hospital systems came together to update the public on the current situation of COVID-19 in the region and what vaccine efforts look like moving forward. This is the sixth time since April they’ve banded together to deliver a unified message during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately after having seen the number of coronavirus cases decrease over the summer time, we are now seeing among regional hospitals, an increase in the number of cases, the number of admissions and unfortunately the number of deaths,” said Albany Med President Dr. Dennis McKenna.

For vaccination distribution efforts, New York has been broken into ten regional hubs. Albany Medical Center saying they’ve been chosen as the lead for the Capital Region hub, which includes eight counties and about one million people. Their role as lead will allow them to work with other area hospitals on the creation and implementation of the regional vaccine administration plan and the creation of a regional task force.

While Albany Med Hospital Director Dr. Venditti says full benefits from vaccinations won’t be felt for another six to nine months, people should continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands in the meantime.

“My plea to all of you this holiday season is may the music you listen to be ‘there is no place alone for the holidays,'” said St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Hanks.