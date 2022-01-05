Capital region Girl Scout leads pledge of allegiance at State of the State Address

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways 2020 (photo: GSNYPENN)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 11-year-old girl scout from East Greenbush was invited by Governor Kathy Hochul to deliver the pledge of allegiance at today’s State of the State Address. Allie Navarette, a member of troop 1143, is in her seventh year as a Girl Scout.

Navarette recently earned her Bronze Award in Girl Scouts, one of the highest rewards in scouting that is given when a member of the organization teams up with their troop on a community improvement project. Special interests must be combined with skills to allow candidates the opportunity to change the world.

In addition to her involvement in the Girl Scouts, she is a member of the Best Buddies organization, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Navarette enjoys ballet and has earned her green belt in Tae-Kwon-Do. She is also a competitive Irish dancer.

