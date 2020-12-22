Capital Region entertainment venues look to Save Our Stages Act for support

Capital Region, N.Y. (News10)-You have likely heard about the 900-billion-dollar Covid stimulus bill, which if passed, would provide aid to Americans and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

One thing that you may not know, is that the bill also includes funding for entertainment venues and the businesses that support them which have been closed since March.

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctor’s Collaborative says that at the start of the pandemic things like rent and utility bills were a major concern. But, impending layoffs weighed heavily on his mind.

“March was gruesome. Laying off 215 people who you have known in many cases for 20 years was gruesome. It’s weird being in these buildings empty. It is very weird. But there is also some activity and its very enlightening.”

He says to keep the buildings utilized, they are doing things like offering wifi and a place for socially distanced tutoring for school kids at Proctors theater in Schenectady.

And at their other venues, they continue to offer performances which audiences can watch on streaming services.

But this week the spotlight is on Washington DC and the 900-billion-dollar stimulus package for Americans.

It includes the Save our Stages Act, which would provide about 15 billion in financial relief for places like independent music venues, movie theaters and performance spaces.

“The inclusion of entire industry, from talent agencies to buildings like ours means that the ecosystem of the performing arts has a chance to survive,” says Morris.

He says he feels that Proctor’s Collaborative will likely qualify for the grant, but he really has no idea how much financial boost they will get.

“The vaccine started the light to show a little bit. This bill and this particular support of the industry makes that light brighter and man, we are grateful for that,” he added.



