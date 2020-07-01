Capital Region enters Phase 4, no set date for gyms and indoor malls

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Capital Region enters Phase 4 of New York State’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

Phase 4 industries include Higher Education, Media Production, and Indoor and Outdoor Arts and Entertainment. Businesses that can reopen include museums, botanical gardens, and others.

However, movie theatres, indoor shopping malls, and gyms are not included in Phase 4. There is no set date for when those operations can resume. Governor Cuomo says indoor malls must look into installing certain filters for their HVAC systems before they can reopen. He cites the same concerns over the spread of COVID-19 through HVAC in indoor dining.

The Governor is expected to reach a decision Wednesday about whether to roll back on indoor dining in NYS.

