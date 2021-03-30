Capital Region contractor sentenced after yearlong delay

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region contractor who avoided prison time for over a year was finally sentenced on Tuesday. Embattled contractor Dwight Fiero was sentenced in Albany County Court.

Fiero, who owns War Cry Contracting, had accepted a one-and-a-half to three-year prison term after admitting to adding an extra zero to a client’s check. His March 2020 sentencing date was delayed at first by the pandemic, and then by Fiero switching attorneys.

Even so, in the meantime, he continued to take on jobs from homeowners like Megan Mason of Berne, who had no knowledge of his crime or history. “If they had just sentenced him, none of us would have never met him. It would never have happened,” she said.

Another Fiero client, Justine Coxaj-Velasco, and her husband were awarded $5,000 in a civil judgment. This after they gave him a $1,400 down payment for a new porch. They say Fiero did little work and left behind a mess in their yard. They say they have yet to see the money.

Other clients showed up for one of Fiero’s many canceled court appearances expressed their own frustrations to NEWS10.

Tuesday was Judge William Carter’s last day on the bench, as he is retiring. When asked to comment in the past about the adjournments granted to Fiero, he cited ethical rules that prohibit him from commenting on pending cases.

“It was good to see him walk out in handcuffs, but it didn’t seem like a long enough sentence for what we have been waiting for,” Mason said.

A law enforcement source tells NEWS10 that the New York State Police have identified other Fiero victims. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Fiero should come forward and contact law enforcement